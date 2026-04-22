New Team. New Mission. Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date and Official Trailer for Citadel Season Two

Culver City, California Apr 22: Here’s all you need to know. Today, Prime Video released the action-packed official trailer and announced the premiere date for the return of the high-stakes spy series, Citadel. All seven episodes will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio, alongside Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen, and Patrick Moran.