Voltas Limited Opens COCO Store in Panchkula

Chandigarh, April 22 :Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata, is happy to announce the inauguration of its ‘Company owned & Company operated (COCO)’ store in Panchkula, marking a significant milestone in its retail expansion strategy.The store was inaugurated by Mr. Jayant Balan, Head – RAC Business, and Mr. Jogesh Jaitly, Head – Sales, Voltas Limited. This is Voltas’ first COCO store in Panchkula.

The launch of this store is aimed at meeting the growing aspirations of consumers in Panchkula and reinforcing Voltas’ commitment to providing innovative, dependable and energy-efficient solutions closer to customers.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, the new, state-of-the-art COCO store showcases a comprehensive range of products from Voltas and Voltas Beko, including Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves and Dishwashers. The store also features solutions across commercial air-conditioning as well as institutional water dispensing and cooling, offering customers a one-stop destination for all their cooling, home and commercial requirements.

The COCO store has been designed to deliver a seamless and immersive experience for consumers. The COCO model enables complete ownership and operational control, allowing Voltas to deliver a consistent, high-quality and customer-centric retail experience while directly engaging with consumers and showcasing its full product portfolio.

Commenting on the opening of the new COCO store, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited, said,

“The launch of our COCO store in Panchkula marks an important step in strengthening Voltas’ direct engagement with consumers. As a brand with a strong presence across cooling solutions and home appliances, our focus is on creating retail spaces that bring together our complete portfolio while delivering a superior and integrated brand experience.

Panchkula represents a growing urban market with discerning customers, and this flagship store reflects our commitment to offering smart, energy-efficient and future-ready solutions that enhance everyday living, backed by the trust and values of the Tata Group.”

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Jayant Balan, Head – RAC Business, Voltas Limited, said,

“Panchkula is a fast-evolving market with rising demand for high-performance, energy-efficient cooling solutions. As India’s No. 1 AC brand, the COCO format allows us to directly engage with consumers, showcase our latest air conditioning innovations and explain the value of efficiency, smart features and long-term reliability.

This store strengthens our presence in the region and enables us to deliver a superior buying and ownership journey—supported by expert guidance, robust service and the assurance that Voltas customers have come to trust.”

This launch is part of Voltas’ broader strategy to strengthen its offline presence across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring accessibility, personalization and service excellence for our customers nationwide.