Premiere shows of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam cancelled in India due to technical issues

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam have cancelled all scheduled premiere shows across India due to unexpected technical issues. The decision was taken at the last minute, just hours before the special screenings were set to begin.

As per media reports, the production team expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to fans and moviegoers, stating that the issue was beyond their control. They assured that necessary steps are being taken to resolve the problem at the earliest.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, a sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, has been one of the most awaited Telugu releases, and the sudden cancellation has left fans disappointed but hopeful for a smooth theatrical release as scheduled.