MUMBAI, India 8th April, 2024: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Tamil film, Rebel. Directed and written by Nikesh, the film features G.V. Prakash Kumar in the lead, along with Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, and Karunas in pivotal roles. The film is now available to stream exclusively in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Rebel is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Set in 1980s, Rebel is centered around college student groups that are backed by political parties. When two students from a town in Munnar, Kathir (G V Prakash) and Selvaraj (Adhithya Bhaskar) join the same college at Palakkad, they find out just how immensely the lives of students are influenced by the politics unfolding in the institution, and what follows next is a rebellion and retaliation that shapes the narrative of the film.