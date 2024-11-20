Pushpa 2 Trailer Drops, Beyond Snack’s Flower Nahi Fire Banana Chips Heat Up

National, November 20, 2024 —Beyond Snack, a banana chips brand, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers to celebrate the upcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This partnership introduces Flower Nahi Fire—a limited-edition, fiery banana chip flavor inspired by Pushpa, the unstoppable character who has won the hearts of millions across India.

As excitement builds for Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Beyond Snack’s Flower Nahi Fire brings the movie’s intensity into the snacking world. With a bold spice blend and signature crunch, this unique flavor delivers an adventurous taste experience crafted to reflect Pushpa’s energy and resilience.

A First in Movie-Inspired Flavors

Beyond Snack makes history by launching the first-ever movie-inspired banana chip flavor, celebrating the fierce spirit of Pushpa 2. This exclusive flavor serves as a tribute to Pushpa’s strength, embodying the boldness that has made him a cultural icon.

Inspired by Iconic Dialogue

Named after Pushpa’s famous line, “Flower Nahi Fire,” this flavor packs a powerful punch with a rich blend of spices, honoring the character’s intensity and fearlessness. Each bite delivers a unique heat and flavor combination, offering fans a taste that’s as bold as Pushpa’s words.

“This Pushpa 2 collaboration celebrates the fiery flavors of India and the equally bold characters we love to see on screen,” said Manas Madhu, Founder of Beyond Snack. “We created Flower Nahi Fire to capture Pushpa’s unbreakable spirit. With its intense spices and signature banana chip crunch, this snack is as memorable and impactful as the movie itself.”

Why Flower Nahi Fire Is a Must-Try

Beyond Snack’s Flower Nahi Fire flavor brings a carefully crafted, layered experience that marries fiery spice with natural banana sweetness.

Bold Spice Blend: Featuring locally sourced spices, Flower Nahi Fire is designed for those who enjoy bold, intense flavors. The spice blend builds with each bite, offering layers of heat and complexity.

Signature Crispness: Staying true to Beyond Snack’s commitment to quality, each chip is fried to perfection, achieving a satisfying crunch that complements the bold spices.

Collector’s Packaging: The limited-edition Flower Nahi Fire flavor comes in packaging adorned with visuals from Pushpa 2, making it a true collectible for fans of the film.

This collaboration is more than a flavor launch; it’s a way for fans to experience Pushpa 2 in an unexpected, delicious form. “Pushpa Raj is all about power and resilience,” said Y.Ravishankar, Producer, Mythri Movie Makers. “Beyond Snack’s Flower Nahi Fire flavor captures that spirit, letting fans experience Pushpa’s energy off-screen.”

Founded in 2020, Beyond Snack has become a household name across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Supported by NABVentures, this Kerala-based brand has revolutionized the traditional banana chips market with its focus on premium quality, hygiene, and trust. Known for its ‘24 Carat Taste’ commitment, Beyond Snack has quickly set new standards in snacking.