Mumbai, 24th March 2025: Double the thrills and double the excitement, get ready! Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service, is storming the dance reality show space! Ever since the new episodes dropped, the contestants have been impressing both the judges and audience.

This week saw an explosive energy burst with Raghav Juyal joining in as a celebrity judge along with the legendary Remo D’Souza and the always-glamorous Malaika Arora. The energy reached new heights with a shocking elimination that had everyone on tenterhooks. Bringing an emotional touch to the ambiance, Remo dedicated a stunning dance, perfectly imitating Raghav’s iconic dance form with ease, exemplifying his love towards him. Never have the stakes been higher, and the energy was electric! And as if that were not enough to get the show electrified, the show’s host Wicked Sunny kicked up the action further by offering a special rap tribute to Raghav. The touching tribute was a nice touch in the episode and remains one of the most memorable moments!

The most surprising moment of the episode arrived with the guest judge surprise of Abhishek Bachchan, who left everyone speechless and brought the energy to a whole new level! The energy was at its highest point ever, leaving the audience hungry for more! Sharing his thoughts on the performances, Abhishek Bachchan said, “The energy, passion, and talent of the performers left me speechless to say the least. It was humbling to witness such incredible talent and to see how far the culture has come in India.”

Filled with thrilling performances, unparalleled energy, and a stage that features the country’s best hip-hop talents, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 is now streaming exclusively only on Amazon MX Player available Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.