Reyaansh Vir Chadha on Parallels and Contrasts with His ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ Character

Every actor dives deep into their character, finding ways to connect with the role while overcoming its unique challenges. Reyaansh Vir Chadha, who takes on the intriguing lead role of a Tantrik, recently opened up about the fascinating balance between what makes him similar to his character and what sets them worlds apart.

Reeyansh shares with a warm smile, “This isn’t just another show, it’s something truly unique, unlike any typical social drama. My character is a complete 360-degree personality. He doesn’t just follow a straight path; he’s full of layers, making him incredibly relatable to everyone. He reacts based on the situation, which feels so real. What I love most is his mix of vulnerability and kindness, qualities I genuinely connect with. He’s practical, sorted, and always knows what he’s doing, just like me! Life has taught me to stay grounded and clear-headed. I’m not one to get stuck in confusion; I prefer a practical, straightforward approach, and that’s something my character and I share.”

He further added, “I don’t find it challenging to switch between characters, it comes naturally to me. I’m not a believer in cults, Tantra, or anything like that; it just doesn’t resonate with me. So, when I play such a character, I make sure to convince myself of it. The character I play is extremely talkative, which is the total opposite of me in real life. I’m calm, peaceful, and far from hyperactive, I like to stay in control of my energy and vibe. That’s the biggest difference between me and the character:”