Sumit Singh Shares Her Excitement About Playing a Pivotal Role in Shaitani Rasmein

Shaitani Rasmein, a show that has captivated audiences with its battle between good and evil, is set to take a thrilling turn with the introduction of Sumit Singh as Pinni. As the storyline progresses, Sumit joins the cast in a major role, and she couldn’t be more excited about this new journey.

Speaking about her entry into the show, Sumit says, “I’m more than happy to be playing Pinni. This show isn’t your typical saas-bahu drama; it’s on a completely different level. The storyline, the themes, and the incredible co-actors I’m working with make this an amazing experience. The actors before me set a very high standard with their amazing talent and left the audience in awe. I’m worried about whether I can reach or surpass that level. The cast and crew have been so welcoming and have made me feel comfortable, allowing me the space to grow. Honestly, with each episode, you’ll see me evolve, and I’m learning so much along the way. Pinni is a naive girl who’s unaware of what the world holds for her, and playing her is both challenging and rewarding.”

She adds, “I’m extremely excited about the upcoming shoots. The way the plot unfolds and how the team works so hard to bring everything to life is inspiring. My character, Pinni, still has so much to discover, especially the hidden side of her personality that even she doesn’t know exists. That will be the most intriguing part for the audience. I promise, as Pinni’s journey unfolds, it will keep you hooked to your screens. This is such an exciting start to my journey, and I can’t wait for the audience to see my new character and the layers she brings to the show.”

