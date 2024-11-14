Qiddiya Gaming -- The World's First City Built For Play Comes To Busan, South Korea for IRL Gaming Tour at G-Star

Qiddiya’s IRL Gaming tour stops at G-Star in Busan, South Korea with an immersive FPS gaming experience introducing the lore unearthing OUTPOST OMEGA™, one of the IRL Gaming zones in the world’s first city built for play.

Busan, South Korea // November 14th, 2024 –“Unearthing Qiddiya” the global IRL Gaming tour continues. This time with a stop in Busan, South Korea at G-Star where over 250,000 gamers, 1,000 exhibitors and publishers from 40+ countries will gather at the largest gaming convention in Korea, marking its 20th anniversary this year.

With Korea serving as the birthplace of esports, Qiddiya Gaming is unearthing the first peeks into the lore and gameplay of OUTPOST OMEGA™. This space-narrative, IRL FPS (first-person shooter) is a game of survival with one mission: outlast your opponents. Eliminate deadly mutant Predaplants™ that have overtaken the research station in orbit.

Playtest the game against your favorite Esports pros, K-Pop stars, creators and celebrities including: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, members from QWER (Chodan), THE BOYZ (Younghoon, Q), ZEROBASEONE (Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Park Gun Wook), ICHILLIN’; plus Gen.G PUBG, KimBlue, Bonox2, BigHead, 972, Rezina, Friendshiping, Kim Deonmo, and Olympian pistol silver medalist, Kim Yeji.

Experience the lore with original music remixed by local Korean DJ Justin Oh, streaming on Spotify. Earn daily rewards including a signed poster by key artist Hugh Fleming, Outpost Omega gear, ASUS gaming peripherals, and a chance at the first relic in the game, an original Predaplant™ statue.

Follow @qiddiyagaming on Instagram and X for more on OUTPOST OMEGA™ and IRL Gaming.

OUTPOST OMEGA™ powered by Qiddiya Gaming is open daily 10am – 6pm, November 14th – Sunday, November 17th at BEXCO │ Busan Exhibition Center 2, Hall 4. 30 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea.

The Lore of OUTPOST OMEGA™

Outpost Omega is a research station on a mysterious planet. For decades, scientists on the station have been experimenting with creatures and plants from the local habitat but suddenly, two disasters occur at once.

The wormhole collapses, leaving the station residents trapped in another galaxy. At the same time, the experiments go horrifically wrong and the plants and creatures mutate, turning their newly-acquired, terrifying and lethal power on the humans.

The only chance of salvation is a transport ship: ‘Hurley’. It’s docked at Shackleton Station, which is in orbit. The crew and residents of Outpost Omega must battle the mutant plants and creatures, whilst attempting to collect a vital asset as part of their desperate bid to make it out alive.

Activation highlights: