Slotegrator partners up with REEVO to enhance gaming offerings

Slotegrator, a leading provider of iGaming solutions, continues to broaden its network of partners to ensure operators can fully leverage the capabilities of the company’s APIgrator solution. Today, Slotegrator is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with REEVO, a prominent B2B games provider and aggregation platform.

REEVO is a prominent provider in the iGaming industry, committed to simplifying the player’s journey and supporting its partners. With a focus on innovation and excellence, REEVO offers a wide selection of tailor-made and exclusive slots and table games.

On top of the in-house game content, REEVO also has an aggregation platform offering where operators can gain easy access to a vast platform featuring over 8000 games from 80+ award-winning suppliers.

Alongside a wide portfolio of games, REEVO offers comprehensive solutions that elevate player engagement and retention. With an agile approach and a focus on market changes, REEVO efficiently meets partners’ evolving needs. Their unique combination of scale and personalization allows for large-scale operations while providing individual attention.

Petra Maria Poola, Head of Sales at REEVO, highlights the strategic significance of the partnership with Slotegrator. She states: “Through our strategic partnership with Slotegrator, we’re excited to empower operators with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge content. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing a seamless and enriched gaming experience for our partners, allowing them to stay ahead in the dynamic iGaming landscape.”

Slotegrator expresses enthusiasm for the partnership with REEVO. YelyzavetaKundel, Partner Relationship Manager, comments: “Partnering with REEVO means offering our clients access to a vast array of top-tier content through a seamless API integration. The combination of REEVO’s cutting-edge technologies and Slotegrator’s robust platform creates a winning formula for success in the dynamic world of iGaming.”