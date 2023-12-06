Bangalore, 06 December 2023 : India’s leading stock exchange, National Stock Exchange (NSE), was awarded as the ‘Exchange of the Year’ in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2023 held in Singapore.

Regulation Asia’s 6th annual awards ceremony was organized on November 14, 2023, in Singapore to announce the winners of the ‘Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2023’. The awards recognise excellence by organisations, that help to ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry that have shaped the regulatory landscape in the Asia Pacific region.

The award was received by Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

This award acknowledges stock and derivatives exchanges that exhibit global or regional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability, resilience, and integrity. The judging panel evaluated exchanges based on market growth, cost-efficient operations, fair market access, and transparency. The award recognizes exchanges demonstrating excellence in driving industry advancements and providing a conducive environment for market participants.