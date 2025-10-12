8th Edition of Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run Sees Over 30,000 Participants, with 1.5 Lakh Joining Virtually Worldwide

Hyderabad, October 12, 2025: The 8th Edition of the Quambiant Developers Global Grace Cancer Run took place at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the global fight against cancer. The event attracted over 30,000 runners for the physical run, with an additional 1.5 lakh participants joining virtually from 130 countries.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Shri D. Sridhar Babu, IT Minister of Telangana; Shri Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare; Shri Vakiti Srihari, Sports Minister of Telangana; Shri Vem Narendar, Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister; Sri Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana; and Shri Adivi Sesh, film star. Other prominent attendees included Shri VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad; Shri Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; and Shri Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA, Serilingampally.

In his speech, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, IT Minister, praised the initiative started by Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, founder of the Grace Cancer Foundation. He highlighted how the event, which began as a local movement, has now expanded to 130 countries, making India a leader in the global cancer awareness movement.

“What started as a one-man initiative has transformed into a mass movement. Dr. Chinnababu’s vision has made a global impact, and his tireless efforts to eradicate cancer from our state deserve our deepest admiration,” said Shri Sridhar Babu.

“From Hyderabad to 130 countries, India is leading the way in the fight against cancer,” Sridhar Babu added.

He also encouraged the youth to use their mobile phones to spread awareness about early cancer detection, urging them to dedicate five minutes a day to share vital information about cancer prevention and early screening

Sridhar Babu, along with other dignitaries, felicitated Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, the man behind the most popular Quambiant Developers Global Grace Cancer Run and founder of Grace Cancer Foundation and a famous Oncologist.

Awareness is the first step; let us together fight cancer. The funds raised through the Run will be deployed to screen poor people for cancer. Grace Cancer Foundation aims to reach one lakh lives through free mobile screening for Non-Communicable Diseases. Its goal is to bring quality cancer screening and treatment to the doorsteps of rural communities, transforming countless lives. Over the past 11 years, Global Grace Cancer Run has touched the lives of 1.4 crore individuals across 130 countries. The objectives of the Foundation are to raise awareness and promote healthy living, support access to care, and build collective commitment to fight cancer. From Hyderabad to 130 Countries: India leads the Global Cancer Awareness movement, he added.

The run was organised by GRACE (Global Research and Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation, which is the Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation founded to alleviate the cancer burden through Education, Early Detection, Treatment, Rehabilitation and cutting-edge Research

Shri Ponnam Prabhakar urged citizens to take on the responsibility of spreading cancer awareness, especially as cancer cases continue to rise globally. Shri Vem Narendar emphasised the importance of raising awareness in rural areas and improving access to screenings. Shri Vakiti Srihari encouraged youth to recognise that cancer is conquerable if detected early and urged them to play an active role in spreading this message. Shri Shiva Sena Reddy appealed to the youth to lead active, healthy lifestyles and work towards creating a “Healthy Telangana.”

Film star Adivi Sesh expressed his surprise and admiration for the massive turnout, promising to participate in future editions of the event Now I have come here on the invitation of Dr Chinnababu, next time I will be here without being invited, he stated. Singer Ramana Gogula captivated the audience with a live performance of his popular song “Godari Gattu Meeda”, making the event even more special.

The event also honoured Cancer Conquerors, including Neelima, Prakash, Sangeetha, and Geetha, who shared their inspiring stories of survival.

The top three winners in the 10K race were awarded cash prizes. The winners in the female category include Rajeshwari, Sunitha, Uma and Male Winners: Eshwar, Anuj Yadav, Manoj

Through initiatives like the Global Grace Cancer Run, the Foundation aims to bring high-quality cancer screening and treatment to rural and underserved populations, making life-saving interventions more accessible.