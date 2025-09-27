Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic Expands Beyond 100 Clinics with the Grand Launch in Guntur

Photo: Guest of Honour Saran Vel J (2nd from right), Brand Founder & Managing Director, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic; felicitating Chief Guest Shaik Sajeela (2nd from left), Deputy Mayor, Guntur; at the inauguration of Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic at Lakshmipuram Main Road, Guntur, today. Bhargavi Ganji (extreme left), Franchise Partner; were graced the occasion.

Guntur, 27th September 2025: The inauguration of Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic, Guntur branch marks yet another historic milestone in our journey, as we proudly expand to over 100+ clinics across India and Globally. This achievement is not just a number, but a symbol of hope and transformation for those seeking world-class hair regrowth and skin rejuvenation solutions. Backed by the trust built through our 100+ successful clinics and the ever-growing demand, we are delighted to bring our expertise to Guntur, continuing our mission to empower beauty and confidence across the globe.

Smt. Shaik Sajeela Garu, Deputy Mayor, Guntur, speaking at the inauguration said, I am delighted to note that bringing such advanced hair and skin care solutions to Guntur is a welcome development for the people here. Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic has already established 104 clinics across the country and earned the trust and appreciation of its patrons. In today’s times, with changing lifestyles, eating habits, and rising pollution levels, problems like early hair fall and skin damage are being seen as early as the age of 20. This makes professional care and timely treatment essential. The expertise, therapies, and advanced treatments offered by GroHair & GloSkin Clinic will help address these growing concerns. The clinic is backed by some of the best and most experienced specialists in the field, ensuring world-class care. I have already heard from several customers about the excellent results they have experienced here. I look forward to seeing Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic expand further, reaching more people, and making quality skin and hair care accessible to all.

Sri. Saran Vel J, Brand Founder & Managing Director, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic; said, We are extremely delighted to unveil the 105th branch of Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic in India, and it is especially exciting to have this milestone in the vibrant city of Guntur. With 19 branches already serving Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, our rapid growth reflects the trust and satisfaction of our valued customers. Our services are delivered by highly specialized dermatologists and doctors, consistently ensuring the best possible outcomes. Healthy hair and radiant skin play a vital role in boosting one’s confidence and overall personality. At our clinic, we offer comprehensive packages for both hair and skin treatments, tailored to your unique needs. Begin with a free consultation with our expert doctors, and once you are fully satisfied, you can move forward with the treatment best suited for you.

Pioneering Innovation in Hair and Skin Treatments

At the forefront of aesthetic medicine, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic brings a harmonious blend of advanced technology and compassionate care. The clinic offers an extensive range of groundbreaking treatments, including Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplant, Stem X 27 Pro™ (PRP Pro+), LASER Hair Therapy, Regen Pro 9™, and more, all meticulously designed and US-FDA approved for safety and efficacy.

For radiant and youthful skin, the clinic introduces a suite of revolutionary treatments like Glutathione IV, HydraFacial, Q Switched Laser, Botox, Fillers, Thread Lift, and Full Body Laser services, all performed with precision and expertise by renowned professionals. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and supported by a team of skilled aesthetic experts, the clinic promises transformative results that redefine standards in wellness.

Onepro: The Future of Hair and Skin Wellness

Complementing our advanced treatments, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic proudly offers OnePro, our exclusive line of premium hair and skin products. Developed with the same commitment to excellence and innovation, OnePro products are designed to enhance and maintain the results of our in-clinic procedures. Furthermore, all the cutting-edge equipment utilized in our clinics, ensuring precision and superior outcomes for every client, are from OnePro’s Advanced Equipment line, reflecting our dedication to quality and integrated wellness solutions.

A Celebration of Commitment and Vision

The grand inauguration was graced by an illustrious lineup of dignitaries, Including Chief Guest Smt. Shaik Sajeela Garu, Deputy Mayor, Guntur, along with Guest of Honour, Sri. Saran Vel J, Brand Founder & Managing Director. Franchise Partner Smt. Bhargavi Ganji lent their support to this auspicious occasion, reflecting the brand’s ethos of collaboration and growth.

Empowering India Through Accessible Wellness

The launch of the Guntur clinic signifies more than an expansion; it represents a commitment to empowering individuals with the confidence that comes from exceptional care and remarkable outcomes. With this new facility, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic continues to make high-quality, accessible wellness solutions available to all, setting the stage for a brighter, more confident future.

Discover the Transformation at Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic

Step into a world where innovation meets care, where science enhances beauty, and where every individual is empowered to look and feel their best. Join us at our newest location in Guntur and experience firsthand why Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic is a trusted leader in aesthetic wellness.