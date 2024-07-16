Aster Medcity Launches Aster Hand Transplant Service

Kochi, July 16th , 2024: On World Plastic Surgery Day, Aster Medcity launched Aster Hand Transplant, a service dedicated to providing state-of-the-art care for patients who have hands due to injury, illness, or congenital conditions. It was inaugurated during ‘Sparsham – Plastic Surgery Touching Lives,’ a gathering of individuals who have undergone plastic surgery at Aster Medcity, particularly survivors of road and fire accidents. Renowned film actor Kalesh Ramanand officiated the inauguration.

Specializing in the complex and transformative procedure of hand transplantation, the Aster Hand Transplant aims to restore not only functionality but also the quality of life for its patients.

“With advancements in surgical techniques, plastic surgery has evolved into a viable option for patients seeking to regain function and enhance their quality of life. Beyond aesthetic needs, it has become a life-saving procedure,” said Dr. Paul George, Senior Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery at Aster Medcity.

Adding to the unique experience, singer and Guinness Book World Record holder Kochin Mansoor performed a special song dedicated to patient experiences.

Doctors from Aster Medcity provided detailed insights into the Aster Hand Transplant service. Speakers included Dr. Ashish S. Chaudhari, Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, and Dr. Vijaya Mohan S, Senior Consultant in Orthopaedic Surgery.

Attendees included Benny Francis, Counsellor, Cheranalloor, Dr. Dilip Panikar, Chief of Medical Services, Aster Medcity, Thangam Rajarathinam, Chief Nursing Officer, Aster Medcity, Thangathurai, Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery Technician, Aster Medcity and doctors from Aster Medcity such as Dr. Ananthakrishna Bhat V, Consultant in Podiatry, Dr. Manoj Sanap, Senior Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Manoj P. Nair, Senior Consultant in Cardio Vascular Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Jem Kalathil, Senior Consultant in Surgical Oncology, and Dr. Mayuri Rajapurkar, Consultant in Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Moni Abraham Kuriakose, Co-Founder, Medical Director, and CEO of Karkinos Kerala, delivered felicitation message via video.