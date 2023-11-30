Gale, Angelo, Johnson & Patrick P.C. and All About Hope Collaborate to Bring Joy Through Hope Boxes Initiative This Giving Season

Roseville, CA, November 30, 2023 –Gale, Angelo, Johnson & Patrick P.C. (GAJP, P.C.), a prominent law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services in the greater Sacramento area, is excited to announce its recent partnership with All About Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing hope and joy to hospitalized children and their families. The collaboration aims to create 25 “Hope Boxes” filled with art supplies and creative project ideas, transporting children from their hospital rooms into the magical world of imagination, thus uplifting their spirits and fostering hope for recovery.

On November 8, 2023, GAJP, P.C. joined forces with All About Hope to assemble 25 “Hope Boxes” for distribution to children in need during this holiday season. Attorneys and staff from GAJP, P.C. volunteered their time, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact beyond the legal realm.

Hope Boxes are thoughtfully curated gift boxes containing engaging activities, toys, and other items to provide comfort, joy, and a sense of hope to children experiencing an extended hospital stay. Each box is tailored to the child’s age and interests, containing items such as crayons, coloring books, paper, and other art supplies.

“As a local law firm, we encounter clients facing incredibly difficult situations. This holiday season, we wanted to extend hope to children and their families during extended stays in the hospital,” expressed Brittany Truszkowski, Chief Operating Officer at Gale, Angelo, Johnson & Patrick P.C. “Collaborating with All About Hope on this project allowed our team to have a direct and positive impact on the lives of children in our local community.”

In addition to the “Hope Boxes” initiative, GAJP, P.C. has launched a month-long donation drive throughout December at their office located at 1430 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 250, Roseville, CA 95747. The focus is on collecting items listed in All About Hope’s “Hope Box Wishlist,” which includes Crayola markers, crayons, colored pencils, washable watercolors, construction paper, glue sticks, rulers, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pipe cleaners, small brown bags, canvas paint panels, and gift cards to Target, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, or Amazon.

“We invite everyone to join us in this heartwarming initiative. Your contributions, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in bringing joy and hope to our local children who may be in the hospital this season. Together, we can make this holiday season brighter for our community,” added Brittany Truszkowski.

The collaboration between GAJP, P.C. and All About Hope highlights the transformative power of collaboration between the corporate sector and non-profit organizations. This joint effort aims to create positive change in the local Sacramento community and bring smiles to the faces of children who need courage during their stay at one of our local hospitals.