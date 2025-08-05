Happiest Health Launches ‘The Nutrition Issue,’ Exploring Food as Medicine

BENGALURU, INDIA – August 5, 2025 – Happiest Health, India’s leading health and wellness enterprise, has released its August 2025 issue on Nutrition, a comprehensive guide designed to reframe our relationship with food. The Nutrition Issue delves into how diet influences everything from cellular health and mood to metabolic function and long-term well-being.

“A balanced diet has always been the foundation of a healthy lifestyle, but science is now showing us just how profound that connection is,” said Raghu Krishnan, Co-CEO, Happiest Health – Knowledge and Chief Editor, Print. “In this issue, we explore food not just as fuel, but as a form of medicine that can actively manage health and prevent chronic conditions. From the power of timing your meals to understanding the trillions of microbes in your gut, this edition is packed with actionable insights to empower our readers.”

The Nutrition Issue’ is designed for anyone invested in their long-term health, offering a bridge between traditional wisdom and cutting-edge science.

“Nutrition is the most powerful and accessible tool for proactive health,” said Ravi Joshi, Co-CEO, Happiest Health – Knowledge and Chief Editor, Digital. “Our mission is to empower people with the knowledge to make healthy choices daily, ensuring their wellness journey is a continuous and enriching one.”

The August 2025 issue comes with a science-backed insightful free booklet on how to take care of your Gut Health.

Inside ‘The Nutrition Issue,’ readers will discover:

Your Cells Are Messaging You: An in-depth look at the “Food as Medicine” movement, which uses targeted dietary interventions to shape how the body ages, heals, and thrives.

Clock Your Calories: A deep dive into chrono-nutrition, revealing why when you eat matters as much as what you eat for metabolic health and effective weight management.

Protein Matters: An article highlighting the importance of protein for all age groups, from building cells and maintaining muscle to supporting immunity and tissue repair.

The Carb Cycle Code: An exploration of strategic carbohydrate manipulation as a diet plan for boosting health and supporting workout performance.

Nature's Nootropics: A guide to everyday foods that act as natural nootropics, enhancing memory, focus, and emotional well-being by nourishing the brain.

What You Eat Matters More Than You Think: The science behind the gut microbiome, explaining how the food we eat cultivates trillions of microbes that are vital to our immune system, mood, and overall wellness.

Food First: An investigation into how a well-balanced diet of whole foods can meet most macro and micronutrient requirements, reducing the need for supplements.

The edition features insights from leading experts including: