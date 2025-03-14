Kauvery Hospital Launches Kidney Disease Screening & Affordable Dialysis Program

Bengaluru, March 14, 2025 – Marking World Kidney Day – 2025, Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City, a pioneer in renal care, announces a transformative campaign under this year’s theme, “Kidney Health for All: Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice,” to address India’s escalating chronic kidney disease (CKD) burden. With over 50 successful kidney transplants since the hospital’s launch in 2020, the hospital reaffirms its commitment to combating kidney diseases through innovative programs, community outreach, and equitable care.

India’s CKD Crisis: A Silent Epidemic

India grapples with a staggering CKD burden, with an estimated 15–17% of adults suffering from chronic kidney ailments. Karnataka mirrors this national crisis, where late diagnosis, limited access to screening, and prohibitive treatment costs exacerbate mortality rates. Alarmingly, over 60% of patients discover their kidney dysfunction incidentally during advanced stages, often requiring immediate dialysis or transplantation. Lack of awareness, socioeconomic barriers, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure further deepen the challenge, leaving millions vulnerable to preventable complications. Kauvery Hospital is addressing these challenges head-on through targeted outreach and affordability-driven care solutions.

Kauvery Hospital’s 4 Key Initiatives for World Kidney Day

Aligned with this year’s global theme, Kauvery Hospitals Bangalore unveils four landmark initiatives to advance equitable access and early intervention:

1. 10,000 Kidney disease Screening Across 8 Rural Villages – March 17–25, 2025 – Kauvery’s medical teams will conduct free kidney function tests, blood pressure, and diabetes screenings in underserved areas of Anekal Taluk (Marasur, Madivala, Settahalli, Halevuru, Marasur Agrahara, Bandapura, Adisanahatty, Naganaikanahalli) to enable early CKD detection.

2. Karnataka’s First ₹1,000 Dialysis Program by a Corporate Hospital – In collaboration with Ramakrishna Charitable Trust, Kauvery Hospital is pioneering an affordable dialysis program, reducing cost to ₹1,000 per session—a first-of-its-kind initiative by a corporate hospital in Karnataka—ensuring high-quality dialysis remains within reach for all.

3. Free Screening for Kauvery Donors and Felicitation of 50+ Kidney Donors – On World Kidney Day, Kauvery Hospital will honor the kidney donors whose sacrifices have saved lives. In recognition of their contributions, a free kidney health screening will be offered to donors who underwent transplants at Kauvery Hospital.

4. Celebrating 50+ Successful Kidney Transplants at Kauvery Bengaluru – Since its inception of Transplant program in 2023, Kauvery Hospital Electronic City has performed over 50 kidney transplants (both live & cadaveric) out of which the hospital’s robotic-assisted transplant program alone has performed over 23 transplant which ensures higher precision, reduced recovery time, and better patient outcomes.

Speaking at the launch event Dr. Ram Mohan Bhat, Director – Institute of Nephrology, Kauvery, Bengaluru said: “In India, kidney disease often remains undiagnosed until it’s too late. Our 10,000-patient screening drive in Anekal will change that—bringing early detection to those who need it most and saving lives in the process.”

Dr. S Vijaybaskaran, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals – Bengaluru Region, quoted: “Affordability should never compromise quality. Our subsidized dialysis program, supported by Ramakrishna Charitable Trust, reflects our ethos of equitable healthcare. At Kauvery Hospitals, our purpose is to provide compassionate, technology-driven, and accessible healthcare for all. On World Kidney Day, we pledge to bridge gaps in accessibility and honor those who make second chances possible—our donors.”

These initiatives are powered by Kauvery’s renowned nephrologists – Dr. Ram Mohan Bhat, Dr. Krishna Kishore C and Robotic Transplant Uro Surgeons – Dr Sriharsha Harinath & Dr Mohan BA, along with transplant anaesthetists, radiologists, transplant coordinators, and a specialized nursing team. Backed by cutting-edge robotic-assisted transplant systems, advanced Cath Lab, best-in-class Dialysis Unit, and Transplant ICU, the hospital ensures precision-driven care.