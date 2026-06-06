Omnigel associates with Peddi, bringing its presence into a sport-led cinematic narrative

The partnership reflects a growing shift towards brand presence within culturally rooted narratives

India, June 06: Omnigel, Cipla Health’s leading pain relief brand, has announced its in-film association with Peddi, a highly anticipated Telugu sports film featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi brings to life a powerful story of sport, resilience and community. Reflecting these themes, Omnigel has been integrated into the film’s narrative through contextual and natural placements, aligning the brand closely with moments of performance, recovery and endurance.

Omnigel is integrated into the film across several moments, reflecting its presence within a sport-led setting. It is also seen during the film’s central sports sequence, aligning with the broader themes of performance and resilience.

This association builds on Cipla Health’s ongoing efforts to explore formats beyond traditional media, with a sharper focus on platforms that are more culturally rooted and locally relevant. In the case of Peddi, the choice of a regional, sport-led film allows the brand to be part of a narrative that reflects everyday resilience and performance, rather than communicate through conventional advertising formats.

Commenting on the strategic association, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Limited, said: “Pain and recovery are strongly connected to how people live their daily lives, whether through sports or routine activities. At Cipla Health, our key focus with Omnigel has been to build solutions that support sustained movement. Peddi, with its grounding in sport and resilience, reflects this reality in a very natural way, making it a relevant context for us to be part of. Through this association, we are also looking at newer ways of engaging with audiences, where the brand can be present within the environments and stories they relate to.”

With sport at the centre of the film, Omnigel’s presence aligns with the physical demands and recovery associated with it. It also reflects the brand’s relevance in everyday movement and activity.

Omnigel is the leading player in pain relief brand offering solutions for everyday muscle and joint pain. It is designed to provide quick relief and help individuals stay active in their daily lives.