Promino Announces Settlements and Amendments of Convertible Debentures

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 5, 2026) – Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (“Promino” or the “Company“) announces that it has agreed to settle $373,910 in principal and accrued interest of convertible debentures through the issuance of 5,341,566 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.07. In addition, certain convertible debentures, originally issued on June 30 and July 14, 2023, having an aggregate principal amount of $711,500, have been amended as follows: 1) maturity dates have been extended for a further two year period to June 30 and July 14, 2027; and 2) conversion prices have been amended from $0.30 per unit to $0.07 per common share.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health™, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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