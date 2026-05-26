Over 220 Doctors Attend H.O.P.E ONCOCON Cancer Care Conference

New Delhi, May 26: H.O.P.E Oncocon in association with Dr. Bhasin Lab, has conducted a successful event related to cancer where over 220 doctors, gynaecologists, pathologists, gastroenterologist, surgeons, oncologist, pulmonologist and medical professionals from New Delhi gathered to share their ideas about enhancing the early detection of cancer and improving Cancer Care. H.O.P.E Oncocon in association with Dr. Bhasin Lab, has conducted a successful event related to cancer where over 220 doctors, gynaecologists, pathologists, gastroenterologist, surgeons, oncologist, pulmonologist and medical professionals from New Delhi gathered to share their ideas about enhancing the early detection of cancer and improving Cancer Care. The conference provided a wonderful opportunity for doctors to come together and exchange valuable knowledge and experience in detecting and fighting against cancer. There were interesting session discussion that discussed many real life cases of Rectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Uterine Cancer, lung Cancer, Breast Cancer and more. They discussed many important issues that concern cancer detection by PET Scan and treatment like Immunotherapy l, including the significance of detecting cancer early to ensure the best results from the treatment process.

At the meeting, doctors emphasized the value of conducting various tests to detect cancer on time. In addition, specialists noted the role of preventive actions in this field of medicine.

With the theme H.O.P.E Oncocon, the campaign emphasized the importance of the commitment of healthcare professionals in improving the outcomes of patients suffering from cancer by virtue of education and innovation. The involvement of Dr. Bhasin’s Lab highlighted the increasing use of laboratory diagnostic testing methods that ensure early detection.

“Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can improve the survival rate. With the participation of over 200 health care experts, H.O.P.E Oncocon seeks to forge closer partnerships in the fight against cancer,” said Dr. Amish Vora Medical Oncologist, Director -H.O.P.E Oncology

The idea of H.O.P.E Oncocon, by HOPE Oncology Clinic was to send a message to all doctors that “Together we treat cancer, with science, empathy, and HOPE.”