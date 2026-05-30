Recognize the Sudden Warning Signs of Stroke and BE FAST

Jacksonville, Fla. — Stroke remains a leading cause of serious disability and death in the U.S., but recognizing symptoms quickly and seeking immediate medical attention can dramatically improve outcomes. Mayo Clinic experts emphasize that knowing the warning signs of stroke and acting fast can save brain function and lives.

“Time is brain when it comes to stroke treatment,” says Josephine Huang M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist. “The sooner a person receives medical care, the greater the chance of reducing long-term disability and improving recovery.”

Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, either by a blockage in an artery or by bleeding in the brain. Mayo Clinic experts say both types of stroke require immediate medical evaluation because prompt treatment can significantly improve recovery and reduce long-term disability.

Symptoms

Stroke symptoms often appear suddenly and may include facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, slurred speech, language difficulty, vision problems, dizziness or loss of balance. Mayo Clinic experts encourage the public to remember the acronym BE FAST:

• B — Balance: Sudden onset of loss of balance or coordination. • E — Eyes: Sudden vision problems or loss of vision in one or both eyes. • F — Face drooping: One side of the face appears uneven or numb. • A — Arm weakness: Sudden weakness or numbness in one arm. • S — Speech difficulty: Trouble speaking or understanding speech. • T — Time to call 911: Immediate medical attention is critical.

Treatment

Rapid treatment can restore blood flow to the brain and reduce permanent damage. Mayo Clinic experts stress that emergency evaluation should begin as soon as symptoms appear, not after they worsen or disappear. If a stroke is caused by a blood clot, doctors may use clot-busting medications or perform minimally invasive procedures to remove the clot and reopen blocked blood vessels in the brain.

“These are what we call endovascular procedures,” says Dr. Huang. “Doctors thread a guidewire through a blood vessel to remove the clot and restore blood flow to the brain.”

For hemorrhagic strokes caused by bleeding in the brain, treatment focuses on controlling blood pressure, reversing blood-thinning medications if needed, and sometimes relieving pressure on the brain surgically.

Prevention

Certain risk factors can increase stroke risk, including high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle and atrial fibrillation. Mayo Clinic experts note that nearly 90% of strokes may be preventable through risk factor management and healthy lifestyle changes.

Experts encourage regular health screenings, physical activity and healthy eating habits to help lower stroke risk. “Identifying these risk factors and making sure they are treated appropriately goes a long way toward preventing stroke from happening in the first place,” says Dr. Huang.