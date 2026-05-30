Live Surgical Sessions Inspire Next Generation of ENT Surgeons at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, May 30: In a major initiative aimed at enhancing surgical skills among young ENT specialists, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, hosted the second edition of the two-day International 360° ENT & Skull Base Conference, bringing together over 250 eminent ENT surgeons, faculty members and postgraduate students from India and abroad.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr.Ramchandra J, Chief Operating Officer Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, and Dr.Ravi Kiran, Medical Director Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. Addressing the gathering, he said the hospital had conducted 12 complex skull base surgeries free of cost for underprivileged patients as part of the academic programme. These surgeries were broadcast live to delegates, allowing young surgeons to observe surgical planning, intra-operative decision-making and advanced treatment techniques in real time.

He said live surgical demonstrations offer invaluable practical exposure to the management of complex ENT and skull base disorders, emergency situations and minimally invasive procedures, helping participants strengthen their clinical and operative skills.

Organised jointly by Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, and the AOI Hyderabad Chapter, the conference focused on the latest advances in ENT, head and neck surgery, skull base procedures and hearing restoration techniques.

Doctors at the conference highlighted the increasing prevalence of ENT-related disorders such as chronic sinus infections, recurrent headaches, nasal obstruction, nosebleeds, hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, voice changes, swallowing difficulties, snoring and sleep apnoea. They noted that the growing burden of such conditions has created an urgent need for more highly trained ENT specialists.

Dr. Vemuru Tejaswi, ENT surgeon at Apollo Hospitals and Organising Chairman of the conference, said specialised training programmes are essential to prepare the next generation of surgeons for managing complex ear, nose and throat disorders as well as skull base tumours, infections and neurological conditions located near the base of the brain.

He added that the department routinely performs advanced procedures including endoscopic skull base surgery, sinus surgery, hearing restoration surgeries, cochlear implants, sleep apnoea surgery and paediatric ENT interventions.

The scientific sessions were led by internationally renowned experts including Dr. Prepageran Narayanan from Malaysia, Dr. Narayana Jayashankar from Mumbai, Dr. Satish Jain from Jaipur and Dr. Sanjeev Mohanty from Chennai, who shared their expertise on emerging technologies and challenging clinical cases.

The conference was organised by a dedicated team comprising Dr. Tejasvi Vemuru, Dr. Sreepathy Sandeep, Dr. Manideep, Dr. Nayanika Reddy and Dr. Archana Rangisetty, who ensured the seamless conduct of the international academic event and facilitated meaningful knowledge exchange among participants.