World Hypertension Day (May 17th, 2026)

Mumbai, 16th May, 2026: World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17th and is a part of the hypertension awareness month. The theme this year for World Hypertension Day is ‘Controlling Hypertension Together: Check Your Blood Pressure Regularly, Defeat The Silent Killer.’ World Hypertension Day has the objective of raising global awareness surrounding high blood pressure, promoting detection, prevention, and measures, encouraging action at the health-systems, community, and individual levels.

Hypertension is considered one of the leading preventable causes of premature death all across the world. Around 1.4 billion adults within the age group of 30-79 years are living with hypertension as of 2024, representing about 33% of the population within this age group, as per the WHO. Approximately 600 million adults who have hypertension are not aware of their condition. In India, around 220 million people are living with hypertension and are unaware about their condition, according to WHO, with 1 in 4 adults suffering from hypertension.

Hypertension is often described as the ‘silent killer’ since it usually has no symptoms; it raises the risk of getting a heart attack by a significant margin as well as the risk of kidney disease, stroke. Majority of the complications related to hypertension can be prevented through regular monitoring, early detection, and consistent treatment.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, Gaurav Verma, Chief Business Officer, PharmEasy, said: “Hypertension is one of the most widespread yet most overlooked health conditions in India. It progresses silently, with no dramatic symptoms, no clear warning, until it’s already affecting the heart, brain, kidneys, or eyes. That’s what makes awareness and early action so critical. Regular BP monitoring and preventive care aren’t just medical advice. They’re the difference between catching a risk early and managing a crisis later. At PharmEasy, we’re working to make that shift easier, through health checkups, doctor consultations, and at-home monitoring devices that fit into real life, not just clinical settings. As more Indians embrace preventive healthcare, our focus remains on building solutions that are trusted, technology-enabled, and genuinely accessible, so people can stay informed and in control of their health, long before a condition demands their attention.”

Hypertension can be controlled through regular blood pressure measurement, regular physical activity, adopting a healthy diet, lowering alcohol consumption, and taking the right medication.

Hypertension does not develop overnight, since it is formed slowly over several years, with no apparent symptoms. Some of the leading causes of hypertension are our lifestyles, underlying medical conditions, age, and genetics. The symptoms of high blood pressure are dizziness, persistent headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath, feeling lightheaded, a compounding feeling in the chest.

With hypertension continuing to emerge as a significant but silent health concern across all age groups, access to quality healthcare solutions and timely diagnosis are critical for the reduction of long-term health risks.