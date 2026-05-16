Gig Workers Call Nationwide 5-Hour Shutdown, Demand Rs 20 Per Km

New Delhi, May 16 (BNP): Gig workers associated with app-based transport and delivery platforms have announced a five-hour nationwide shutdown demanding better wages, social security benefits and a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre.

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The protest call, supported by several gig workers’ unions and associations, is expected to affect app-based cab services, food delivery operations and logistics services in major cities across the country.

Worker representatives alleged that rising fuel prices, increasing maintenance expenses and reduced incentive structures have significantly impacted their earnings in recent months. They claimed that despite rising operational costs, the per-trip payments offered by aggregator platforms remain inadequate.

Among the key demands raised by the workers are a guaranteed minimum fare of Rs 20 per kilometre, fuel compensation, insurance coverage, social security benefits and transparent payment policies.

Union leaders said the temporary shutdown is intended to draw attention to the financial challenges faced by lakhs of gig workers who depend on app-based services for their livelihood. They also urged the central and state governments to frame comprehensive welfare policies for workers in the gig economy sector.

Meanwhile, commuters and customers in several metropolitan cities may face inconvenience during the protest period due to reduced availability of ride-hailing and delivery services.

Several aggregator companies are yet to issue detailed responses regarding the shutdown call and the demands raised by workers.