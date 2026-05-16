Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Reports Record FY26 Results as PAT Jumps 50 Percent YoY

May 16 : The company announced strong consolidated financial results for FY 2025-26, delivering robust growth across revenue, profitability, margins, and earnings per share, driven by market expansion, operational efficiencies, and deeper domestic and international penetration.

Consolidated revenue for FY26 grew 23% year-on-year to INR 24,077 crore compared to INR 19,551 crore in FY25. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 27% to INR 716 crore from INR 562 crore in the previous fiscal, while EBITDA margins improved to 2.97% from 2.88%.

The company reported a significant 50% rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching INR 369 crore in FY26 compared to INR 246 crore in FY25. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at an all-time high of INR 12.52 for FY26, while Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) for the year reached 37%.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Highlights (INR Crore)

Parameter FY26 FY25 Variance Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Variance Revenue 24,077 19,551 +23% 6,200 5,462 +13.5% EBITDA 716 562 +27% 208 132 +58% PBT 485 325 +49% 148 70 +111% PAT 369 246 +50% 119 49 +144%

The company’s operating revenue growth was primarily driven by increased market share through both volume expansion and value appreciation. Growth was further supported by the company’s entry into newer markets in southwestern India through its refinery at Mangalore and deeper penetration across urban and semi-urban markets.

The company also reported strong sales volume growth during FY26. Total sales volume increased to 19,20,089 MT from 16,99,821 MT in FY25, registering a year-on-year growth of 13%. This performance was led by market expansion across domestic and international geographies and successful entry into new export markets.

EBITDA growth was attributed to increased operational scale, improved efficiencies, and an optimized working capital cycle. Profit Before Tax (PBT) and PBT margins recorded year-on-year growth of 49% and 21%, respectively, supported by various cost-control initiatives, robust raw material procurement, rationalization of debt, reduced finance costs, and prudent commodity hedging practices.

Commenting on the performance, Kanubhai Thakkar said: