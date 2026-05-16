Cannes 2026: Pushkar Jog Wins Hearts on His Cannes Debut; A Proud Moment for Marathi Cinema

Actor Pushkar Jog made a striking debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, winning hearts with his presence and representing Maharashtra on one of the world’s biggest cinematic stages.

Cannes witnessed global icons and celebrated names from across industries. Amidst this international spotlight, Pushkar Jog carved his own space, marking a significant moment for Marathi cinema.

Making his first appearance on the iconic red carpet, Pushkar impressed with his sharp and understated look, carrying himself with effortless charm. His confident walk, warm interactions, and genuine excitement caught attention, making him one of the memorable Indian faces at the festival.

Sharing his experience, Pushkar expressed, “Walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time is truly surreal. Being there among global talent and representing my country and Maharashtra is an honour I will always cherish.”

Beyond just the red-carpet moment, what truly resonated was Pushkar’s authenticity and pride in his roots. His social media posts reflected gratitude and joy, striking a chord with fans and audiences back home. The actor received an outpouring of appreciation, with many celebrating his journey from Marathi cinema to a global platform.

Known for his work in films, including his Bollywood debut Human Cocaine, Jabardast, Baap Manus, Ti Ani Ti, and Musafir, along with his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi, Pushkar Jog has steadily built a strong connect with audiences. His Cannes debut now marks a new chapter, positioning him as a global face of Marathi talent.