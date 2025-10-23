Child Care Aware of Missouri Promotes Katelyn Mayer

Mayer to help lead nonprofit’s statewide rollout of Missouri’s first Tri-Share child care funding model.

(St. Louis, Mo., October 23, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has promoted Katelyn Mayer to Assistant Director of Child Care Keeps Missouri Working (CCKMW). In her new role, Mayer will manage and coordinate a statewide data system and oversee program deliverables supporting CCKMW’s initiatives, including the launch of Child Care Works (CCW).

Mayer brings more than a decade of experience in early childhood development, program coordination and community engagement. She has served with CCAMO for nearly seven years in multiple capacities, most recently as Community Impact Coordinator, where she helped families locate quality child care and guided the development of CCAMO’s concierge referral service. Mayer holds both a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Child Care Works (CCW) is a state-funded Tri-Share program created to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care by distributing costs among employers, families, and the state government or a philanthropic partner. This initiative marks Missouri’s first statewide implementation of the Tri-Share model. It also represents the first collaboration between CCAMO and its technology partner TOOTRiS – the nation’s largest and most comprehensive child care platform and services provider – on a Tri-Share project.

“Katelyn’s leadership and commitment have been instrumental in advancing our mission,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her expertise will be vital as we implement Child Care Works and expand access to affordable, high-quality child care across the state.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.