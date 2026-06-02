Laos Deputy PM Thongsavanh Phomvihane Visits Taj Mahal During India Tour

Agra, June 2: Laos Deputy Prime Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane visited the iconic Taj Mahal during his visit to India, experiencing one of the country’s most celebrated cultural and architectural landmarks.

The senior Lao leader spent time exploring the UNESCO World Heritage monument and appreciated its rich history, intricate craftsmanship, and enduring legacy as a symbol of love and cultural heritage. Officials accompanying the delegation provided insights into the monument’s historical significance and architectural excellence.

The visit reflects the strong cultural ties between India and Laos and highlights the role of heritage tourism in fostering people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most visited monuments, continues to attract global leaders, diplomats, and tourists, serving as a showcase of India’s rich civilisational heritage and artistic traditions.

The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by India and Laos to deepen bilateral engagement across various sectors, including culture, tourism, trade, and development cooperation.