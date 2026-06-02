Airport Operations in Srinagar Suspended for Upgrade Work

Srinagar, June 2: Air traffic operations at Srinagar International Airport will remain suspended for 15 days beginning October 1 to facilitate critical maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Airport authorities said the temporary closure is necessary to carry out essential maintenance activities that cannot be undertaken while regular flight operations are in progress. The work is expected to strengthen airport infrastructure and support smoother operations in the long term.

Passengers planning to travel during the affected period have been advised to check flight schedules with their respective airlines and make necessary arrangements in advance. Airlines are expected to issue updates regarding cancellations, rescheduling, and alternative travel options.

Officials noted that the maintenance exercise is part of routine infrastructure management and is intended to ensure continued safety, reliability, and efficiency of airport operations.

The airport is one of the key aviation gateways to Jammu and Kashmir, handling a significant volume of passenger traffic throughout the year, including tourists, business travellers, and local residents.

Authorities have assured that all efforts will be made to complete the work within the scheduled timeframe and resume normal operations at the earliest.