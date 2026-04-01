Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces February Operational Update to Shareholders

April 1, 2026 Joseph Andrew international Comments Off on Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces February Operational Update to Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the February Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company’s website and can be accessed via the following link:

February Operational Update

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435

Email: info@lotuscreek.ca
Website: www.lotuscreek.ca

 Mitchell Harris
Finance & CFO 
403-444-1465

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290809