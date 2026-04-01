Metavista3D Advances with Key Patent and Expands Global Industry Presence

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its continued participation in leading international industry events, following a successful presence at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. These engagements further strengthen the Company’s global visibility and reinforce its position in autostereoscopic display technologies.

Presence at ICDT 2026 in China

Metavista3D is participating in the International Conference on Display Technology (ICDT) 2026, taking place from March 31 to April 3, 2026, at the Chongqing International Expo Center in Chongqing, China, organized by BOE.

As part of the conference, the Company will host a dedicated session titled: “3D Display Systems”

Metavista3D will present: “Spatial Display Solution for Heavy Duty Vehicle Reverse Driving System”

The presentation showcases an advanced 3D rear-view camera system for heavy-duty vehicles, leveraging autostereoscopic display technology to enhance depth perception, safety, and operational efficiency in complex environments.

Exhibition at SID Display Week 2026

Metavista3D will also exhibit at SID Display Week 2026, taking place from May 3 to May 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, USA.

Industry partners and visitors are invited to meet the Company at booth #1350, where Metavista3D will present its latest generation of 3D display solutions targeting automotive and industrial applications.

Key Patent Strengthens Automotive Position

Metavista3D has recently been granted a new patent:

German Patent No. 102025105071

“Method for autostereoscopic display in a vehicle and device therefor”

This patent further strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and supports its strategic positioning in the automotive sector, particularly in safety-critical 3D display applications.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that Jeff Carlson has departed from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Domenic “Dino” Minichiello has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the consulting agreement with Neil Hide has expired and will not be renewed.

Minichiello brings deep experience in North American public markets, with expertise in technology, capital markets, and strategic business development.

Domenic “Dino” Minichiello, CEO of Metavista3D commented: “Metavista3D has a strong foundation, and my focus is on accelerating execution, building strategic partnerships, and unlocking near-term growth opportunities.”

Fiona Fitzmaurice, CFO of Metavista3D, commented: “Metavista3D continues to execute on its strategy to commercialize its technology and expand its presence across key global markets. We remain focused on delivering scalable, high-impact 3D display solutions across automotive and industrial applications.”

More detailed information regarding the Company’s financial performance is available at: https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/DDD

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290802