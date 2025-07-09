Sarana Health Partners with My One Medical Source to Expand Convenient, Nationwide Diagnostic Access for Clients

Fort Collins, CO – (July 9, 2025) – Sarana Health, a client-first, science-based wellness program delivering integrated health solutions, today announced a national partnership with My One Medical Source (MOMS), a leading platform connecting diagnostic labs with labor resources through their expansive network of Medical Access Points™ (MAPs). This collaboration will provide Sarana Health clients with consistent, reliable, and convenient access to specimen collection services — both at brick-and-mortar locations and via mobile providers — in all 50 states.

For Sarana Health, whose programs address the contributing factors behind chronic health challenges through personalized, evidence-based care plans, access to seamless diagnostic services is critical. This partnership with MOMS eliminates the logistical and cost barriers historically associated with lab work, offering a single, consistent pricing model for clients regardless of location, with all billing managed directly through Sarana Health.

“At Sarana Health, delivering comprehensive, integrated health care means making every part of the experience accessible, consistent, and aligned with our whole-body philosophy,” said James Keppel, Founder and CEO of Sarana Health. “Partnering with MOMS allows us to remove one of the last remaining hurdles for clients—lab work—by giving them the freedom to access high-quality diagnostic services wherever they are, without added stress, complexity, or cost surprises.”

Through this agreement, Sarana Health clients will benefit from MOMS’ extensive network of MAPs, ensuring that no matter where a client lives or travels, they can easily access reliable phlebotomy and specimen collection services at one set rate. Additionally, this infrastructure allows Sarana Health to negotiate pricing across zones and markets, preserving affordability and convenience for its growing national client base.