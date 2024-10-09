34percent Indians above 40 are looking for ways to counter loneliness in online platforms this festive period

Multidimensionality highlights the spirit of festive seasons, especially emotionally. The lights of laughter and celebrations become empty for individuals suffering from loneliness. Our status as social creatures is further highlighted during joyful periods, as happiness is only effective if shared with loved ones.

During this festive period, loneliness grappling individuals over 40 is becoming especially on the higher side, whose increased activity in the dating space to find love and companionship highlights their loneliness. A vast majority of these users are married individuals, whose marriages have not only lost their charm but are feeling neglected, emotional deprivation and communication breakdowns — leading to low self-worth and unmet needs, mentally and physically. A survey of over 1500 people, commissioned by the world’s largest extramarital dating app, Gleeden and conducted by IPSOS has revealed that 34% of Indians above 40 lack attention, care and affection from their partners and desire to feel the sparkles of the beginning of a new romantic adventure once again.

Ms. Sybil Shiddell, APAC Manager, Gleeden, points out that loneliness among married individuals above 40 has increased substantially in the last few years, leading them to find solace elsewhere, “The ageing population are increasingly becoming prone to loneliness, which becomes more glaring during festivities. If we peel the layers of relationships one at a time, desires and emotional support becomes crucial for everyone and at Gleeden, our focus is to offer the privacy and discretion in recovering from these emotional distresses. Also, 34% Indians say they experience sexual dissatisfaction with their official partners — highlighting the physical requirements of a relationship. The resulting physical and mental loneliness are driving individuals to online platforms for companionship, in a bid to fulfil themselves.”

Festive blues

The lack of emotional support, especially for married individuals, becomes a heavier burden during festivities. Instead of coming together to celebrate and share radiant smiles and a warm glow in the hearts — loneliness leads to mental stress, lack of self-esteem, anxiety and depression. The beginning of a new romantic adventure where they are valued and loved not only results in mental support but also leads to happiness as they experience a blissful embrace of meaningful bonds.

Craving intimacy

The study reveals that 54% of individuals above 40 crave intimacy with someone other than their partners. This trend is especially relevant for tier-1 Indian cities like New Delhi (70%), Mumbai (65%), Bengaluru (50%) and Kolkata (57%). The survey also reveals that 45% of individuals believe it is possible to be in love with two different people at the same timẹ, whilst 25% have cheated on their partner after 5 years of being in the relationship. Physical attraction has been singled out as the primary reason behind this decision, as 41% of individuals above 40 said they did it to complete their physical requirements.

Seeking close companionship

For individuals over 40, it becomes increasingly burdensome to carry the everyday stress. They often decide against opening their hearts for fear of being judged — an aspect leading them to online platforms this festive period. From reminiscing the good old days to laughing out loud, online platforms offer emotional support through secrecy and discretion without judgement. This is leaving a favourable impact for these individuals who otherwise become subjects of societal taboo and misconceptions while looking for companionships.