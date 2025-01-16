Air India Launches Daily Flights Connecting Delhi and Bhuj for Enhanced Connectivity

GURUGRAM, 16 January 2025: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced daily flights between Delhi and Bhuj, starting February 1, 2025. Air India will operate the route with its A320 aircraft, complementing its daily flights between Mumbai and Bhuj.

The new service also enables travellers from Bhuj to take seamless one-stop connections via Delhi to other parts of India as well as to points in North America, UK, Southeast Asia, and vice versa.

Air India will operate the route with its A320 aircraft, bringing the only full-service flying option to customers travelling to and from Bhuj.