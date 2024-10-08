All India Rubber Industries Association Re-Elected Shashi Singh as the President of AIRIA For 2024- 25

Mumbai, October 08, 2024: All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) established in 1945, an apex body for rubber industries in India and dedicated to promote its interest, has unanimously elected the office bearers for the year 2024-25 in Annual General Meeting held on 25th September 2024 in Mumbai.

Mr. Shashi Kumar Singh – President – M/s Osaka Rubber Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai

Mr. Anay Gupta – Sr. Vice-President – Vinko Auto Industries Ltd, South Delhi

Mr. K Ganesh– Vice President – M/s MRP Autorub Group of Companies, Chennai

Mr. Shashi Kumar Singh has been re-elected as President, having previously served in this role with distinction. Mr. Singh is a prominent figure in the rubber industry, bringing over 20 years of extensive experience to his role. He is also actively involved in several other industries, including cement and construction, serving as Director for Chunar Churk Cement Ltd., Hi-Span Developers (P) Ltd., and Shree Salasar Developers (P) Ltd. He served the Association in different capacities such as Chief Convener of Western Region’s National Rubber Conference in 2019. He was member of Core committee at India Rubber Expo 2024 a marque event of the Association. Furthermore, he has been contributing to the industry by serving as a Governing Council member of IRMRI and currently holds the position of Chairman at RCPSDC, New Delhi. As the Director of Osaka Rubber Private Limited, Mr. Singh has been instrumental in transforming the company into one of the leading manufacturers of extruded rubber profiles and sealant tapes in India. With extensive experience in the rubber industry, he has a solid track record in project execution, equipment selection, and modernization. His technical skills in process and compounding, along with expertise in production and procurement, have led him to develop numerous sealant compounds as substitutes for imports.

Commenting on this occasion Mr. Shashi Singh, President of All India Rubber Industries Association, said “I am honored to continue serving as President of AIRIA. I am deeply grateful to the members of AIRIA for their unwavering support and trust in my leadership. Together, we will focus on enhancing collaboration, innovation, and sustainability within our industry, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our members and contribute to the growth of the rubber sector in India. I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve and collaborate for our collective growth and success. We will continue to forge a promising future for AIRIA and the rubber industry as a whole”

Mr. Anay Gupta, who has been a driving force at Vinko Auto Industries Ltd. has been elected as Senior Vice-President of the All India Rubber Industry Association. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from San Jose State University, Mr. Gupta began his career in 1993 as Executive Director at Vinko and thereafter rose through the ranks to become Managing Director in 2017. His strategic vision and expertise in export marketing have significantly enhanced Vinko’s market position. Additionally, Mr. Gupta has served on the AIRIA’s Managing Committee since 2017 and previously held the position of Chairman for AIRIA (NR) during the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22. He is committed to fostering growth, innovation, and marketing excellence for the organization.

Mr. K. Ganesh has been elected as Vice President, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge from his role as Managing Director of MRP Autorub Group of Companies in Chennai. With an MBA from Madras University, Mr. Ganesh has been with the company since its inception in 1979, guiding it to become a respected supplier of rubber components, with nearly 40% of its turnover generated through exports. An active member of AIRIA for over 15 years, he has held various roles, including Regional Chairman and Convener of NRC.