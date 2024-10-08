OML Entertainment Announces Preranaa Khatri as Chief Business Officer

Nationwide Release: 8th October 2024: OML Entertainment, a market-leading, full-service creative and entertainment business network, has announced the appointment of Preranaa Khatri as Chief Business Officer (CBO). With a distinguished career spanning close to two decades, Preranaa brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to content, and the creator and revenue ecosystem, which will be instrumental in driving OML’s continued growth and success.

Prior to joining OML, Preranaa has held various leadership roles in media and entertainment focusing on her forte of content strategy, creator management, and revenue optimization. Thus, making her a perfect fit for the dynamic environment at OML and the company’s plans for the future which include a continued streamlining and growth of advertising, creator tech, talent representation and long-form content production; an independent mix that’s symbiotic but will feed into each other’s growth.

Preranaa’s previous tenure at OML in 2016 saw her leading key initiatives that significantly boosted the company’s market presence and revenue streams. And her new role marks a new chapter in the company’s journey. Preranaa will report to Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment while playing a critical role in shaping the future of the company by reinforcing efforts for a more future-ready transformation. Together, they will double down on the company’s growth across businesses and markets including a sharp focus on expanding OML’s fast-growing advertising and branded content businesses; long-form original content productions; driving the global growth of its influencer marketing platform, Hypothesis; and discovering and signing new talent as well as fortifying the current roster.

“I’m looking forward to driving growth at OML with Preranaa. Her extensive experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership skills will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the media & entertainment industry. She’s one of the most empathetic leaders I’ve had the opportunity to work with, and I can’t think of anyone better to build our teams with,” said Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment. Preranaa Khatri, OML’s new CBO expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be back at OML, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team here to explore new opportunities and drive growth in the content and creator space. Together, we will continue to create impactful and engaging experiences for all our stakeholders.”

Preranaa’s passion and experience in media and entertainment make her a formidable addition to OML’s leadership team. Most recently, she was an independent consultant focusing on strategic partnerships, revenue growth and GTM strategies for brands and agencies. Of note has been her work for a Global Olympic Sponsor’s Athlete Partnership Program in the lead up to the recently concluded Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and 2024 Summer Paralympics.