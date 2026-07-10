Amarnath Yatra 2026 Gains Momentum as Over 1.60 Lakh Devotees Complete Darshan

Jammu, July 10: The Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues to witness a strong response from devotees, with more than 1.60 lakh pilgrims completing darshan at the holy cave shrine so far.

A fresh group of 8,796 pilgrims began their journey towards Kashmir as part of the ninth batch of the annual pilgrimage. Authorities have strengthened arrangements along the route to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Security personnel, medical teams, and support services have been deployed at key locations to assist pilgrims throughout the yatra. Officials are also closely monitoring the movement of devotees and weather conditions to ensure smooth operations.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine remains one of the most significant spiritual journeys in the country, drawing devotees from different parts of India with faith and devotion.