An Evening to Remember: Shaam-e-Rekhta Captivates Mumbai with Urdu Poetry, Music, and Dance

Mumbai, 12th November 2024: The Rekhta Foundation, in collaboration with the Harish Bina Shah Foundation, recently hosted Shaam-e-Rekhta—a mesmerizing evening dedicated to celebrating the rich legacy of Urdu poetry, music, and dance. Held on 9th November at Mumbai’s iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, the event drew a full house and an overwhelmingly positive response from poetry enthusiasts, art lovers, and admirers of the Urdu language.

Those present appreciated the chance to experience Raqs-e-Naa Tamaam, an evocative performance that captures the poetic essence of Noor Jehan’s journey through dance and poetry, and a Mushaira featuring poets like Waseem Barelvi, Javed Akhtar, Vijendra Singh Parvaz, and Pooja Bhatia, among others. The evening was an immersive experience filled with eloquence, beauty, and soul-stirring performance, bringing the timeless art of Urdu poetry, music, and dance to life in a way that speaks to all.

The Rekhta Foundation extends sincere gratitude to the audience, artists, and supporters who contributed to the event’s success. Shaam-e-Rekhta marks another milestone in Rekhta’s mission, with many more such initiatives dedicated to celebrating and promoting the Urdu arts.

