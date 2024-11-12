Saudi Arabia to Host Global Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance

Riyadh, November 12, 2024,

The Ministry of Health is set to host the Fourth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Jeddah, from November 14 to 16, which aims to intensify global efforts to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, a pressing issue that poses serious risks to global health.

By hosting this event, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to addressing global health challenges, in line with Vision 2030.

The Kingdom backs and implements global initiatives promoting the One Health approach, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Antimicrobial resistance is a complex issue that undermines the effectiveness of antibiotics and other antimicrobial treatments, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness and death. This global health crisis threatens to reverse the progress made in healthcare, agriculture, and economic development.

This significant event will gather over 40 health, environment, and agriculture ministers from all over the world, alongside leaders of international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health, and NGOs such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.