Anushka Sharma Launches Myntra Beauty’s ‘Let Your Beauty Shine’ Campaign This Wedding Season

Bengaluru, November 11, 2024: As the wedding season festivities begin, Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion and beauty destinations, has partnered with Bollywood‘s leading actor Anushka Sharma to unveil a stunning new campaign. The vibrant ad film captures the essence of Indian weddings, showcasing six captivating makeup looks curated for every wedding occasion, from the intimate haldi ceremony to the grand reception. Anushka Sharma, a style icon herself, guides viewers through each look, inspiring viewers to let their beauty shine. Whether it’s the radiant bride, the glamorous sister, or a stylish guest, Myntra Beauty offers a plethora of products to help create a flawless look.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Myntra’s innovative Virtual Try-On feature allows users to experiment with 6 different full makeup looks virtually. With its vast selection of beauty products from top brands and personalized recommendations, Myntra is the one of the ultimate destinations for every wedding need, from hair, to skincare and beauty.

The Six Signature Looks:

Blushing Red: A flawless base, a statement red lip, and a soft blush.

Smokey Espresso: A smoky eye with a touch of metallic and a bold lip.

Extended Liner: A dramatic winged liner, defined brows, and a soft pink lip.

Radiant Sunkissed Look: A sun-kissed look with golden bronze eyes and nude lips.

Chrome Lids: A bold chrome lid with a smoky edge.

Monochromatic Bronze: Golden bronze eyes, defined with fluttery mascara-laden lashes and defined brows.

Myntra‘s first of its kind full makeup looks Virtual Try-On feature revolutionizes the beauty shopping experience. With this industry leading feature, customers can experiment with various products simultaneously, including foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush, and see personalized looks. This innovative tool allows users to visualize how different products will look on them when applied together, boosting confidence and making informed purchasing decisions. The Virtual Try-On feature, which originally enabled users to try one product at a time, enabled a 1.5X increase in product consideration and a remarkable 2X boost in conversion rates, underscoring technology’s effectiveness in enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.