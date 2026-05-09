Arvind Kejriwal Slams ED Raid on Sanjeev Arora, Says Punjabis Being Harassed !

Delhi. May 9 (BNP): Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following its raid on the premises linked to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, alleging that Punjabis were being “harassed in every possible way.”

Reacting to the ED action, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Central government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders and suppress political voices from Punjab. He said the repeated raids and investigations against AAP leaders reflected a larger pattern of political vendetta.

“Punjabis have been harassed in every possible way,” Kejriwal said while addressing reporters, adding that the people of Punjab would not be intimidated by such actions. He claimed the raids were politically motivated and aimed at weakening the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of upcoming political developments.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at locations linked to Sanjeev Arora as part of an ongoing investigation. However, officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the nature of the case or the findings of the raid.

The development has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the AAP and the BJP, with party leaders rallying behind Arora and questioning the timing of the enforcement action.