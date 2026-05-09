Karan A Chanana – the Man who transformed Rice from Trade to Industry

By George Steer · New York

Consider, for a moment, the scale of the thing being mispriced. Rice is not a niche agricultural product, a seasonal specialty, or a regional preference that happens to export well. It is the foundational caloric pillar of modern human civilisation. Over half of the world’s population depends on it as a daily dietary staple.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation puts rice’s contribution to global caloric intake at roughly twenty per cent — one in every five calories consumed by the human species, on any given day, in any given year, comes from this single grain. That is a number that demands a moment of pause. More than three and a half billion people. Every day. A food that has sustained Asian, Middle Eastern, and African populations continuously across thirteen thousand years of recorded cultivation, from the Yangtze River valley outward to every habitable continent on earth.

There is no other agricultural product on the planet that carries that combination of antiquity, ubiquity, and existential nutritional importance. Wheat comes close, but rice surpasses it on the metric that matters most — the proportion of human energy intake it sustains in the regions where most of humanity actually lives.

Within that category, basmati occupies a position that is both geographically exclusive and culinarily privileged. Its cultivation is confined, by agronomic fact and by formal Geographical Indication protection, to specific districts across northern India and Pakistan — the Himalayan foothills of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring states, where soil composition, altitude, snowmelt water tables, and climatic conditions combine to produce grains of a length, fragrance, and textural quality that cannot be replicated anywhere else on earth.

The Sanskrit root of the word announces the hierarchy: vas, meaning fragrance; mayup, meaning ingrained. Fragrance that is part of the grain’s essential nature, not an attribute of its processing. It has been referenced in Punjabi literature since at least 1766, in the epic Heer Ranjha by Waris Shah. It graced the kitchens of Mughal courts. It has been the centrepiece of biryanis, pilafs, ceremonial feasts, and weddings across the Islamic world for centuries. Global basmati exports from India alone now exceed six million metric tons annually, with a declared export value approaching six billion dollars.

Pakistan contributes a further share of roughly thirty-five per cent to global trade. The combined global basmati market is currently valued at more than eleven billion dollars, growing at approximately five per cent per year, and projected to reach eighteen and a half billion dollars by 2035. It is, by every reasonable definition, a luxury staple — a category that should not logically exist but demonstrably does, commanding premium positioning in markets from the Gulf to Germany, from the bazaars of Jeddah to the grocery chains of suburban New Jersey and suburban Auckland alike.

It sits on retail shelves at three to four times the price of comparable long-grain rice. It is the only grain in the world that is simultaneously a daily staple in some economies and a luxury import in others, often within the same supermarket aisle. For most of its modern commercial history, capital markets treated it as a grain shipment. That is the contradiction at the centre of this story. And Karan Anil Chanana is the man who resolved it.