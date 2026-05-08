World’s Biggest Poetry Book Unveiled: Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani’s 5121-Poem Masterpiece Celebrates “Maa ki Mamta” and Cultural Legacy

India is set to create a historic milestone in the world of literature with an extraordinary initiative led by C.A. (Dr.) Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani. Under the aegis of Sita Trust Association, a monumental poetry collection featuring 5121 poems has been compiled—poised to be recognized as the World’s Biggest Poetry Book.

More than just a literary compilation, this project represents a powerful cultural movement that captures the emotional depth, values, and traditions of Indian society. The grand launch of this remarkable book is scheduled for May 30, 2026, and is expected to attract attention from literary communities across the globe.

A Tribute to Emotions, Especially “Maa ki Mamta”

At the heart of this massive poetic collection lies a deeply emotional and universal theme—“Maa ki Mamta” (a mother’s unconditional love). A significant part of the book is devoted to celebrating motherhood, reflecting the nurturing strength, sacrifices, and emotional foundation that mothers provide.

Alongside this, the 5121 poems beautifully explore a wide range of themes including fatherhood, sibling relationships, love, sacrifice, respect for women, the struggles and dignity of farmers, and the importance of social and cultural values.

Each poem contributes to a larger narrative—one that seeks to inspire positivity, strengthen human connections, and preserve the essence of Indian culture. The book stands as a reflection of collective emotions, making it not just a literary work but a living expression of society.

A Global Record in the Making

The sheer scale of compiling 5121 poems into a single volume makes this project truly exceptional. Literary experts believe that this work has the potential to be officially recognized as the World’s Biggest Poem Book, setting a new global benchmark.

Such an achievement reinforces India’s position as a powerhouse of literary heritage while also showcasing its ability to innovate and lead on the global stage. It highlights how large-scale collaborative creativity can produce something truly impactful and historic.

The Vision of Dr. Andani

This extraordinary initiative is driven by the visionary leadership of C.A. (Dr.) Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani, a distinguished literary figure and social reformer. His guiding principle, “Bhasha Seva, Sahitya Seva,” reflects his commitment to promoting Indian languages and literature at a global level.

Dr. Andani’s efforts are particularly significant in preserving and promoting Sindhi language and literature, ensuring that traditional linguistic and cultural identities continue to thrive in modern times. His work goes beyond writing—it is about creating a platform for voices, emotions, and ideas that might otherwise remain unheard.

A Legacy of Achievements

Dr. Andani’s journey is marked by exceptional accomplishments that underline his influence and dedication:

Over 3180 national and international awards

151 world records

115 honorary doctorates

Author of 55 books

Mentored and guided more than 500,000 farmers

These milestones reflect not only his literary excellence but also his deep commitment to social impact and knowledge sharing. His contributions span across literature, education, and community development, making him a truly multifaceted personality.

More Than a Book—A Movement

This 5121-poem collection is not just about setting a record—it is about starting a movement. It encourages writers, thinkers, and readers to reconnect with literature in a meaningful and impactful way.

By bringing together thousands of poems under one platform, the initiative promotes the idea that literature can be a collective force—one that preserves culture, inspires individuals, and strengthens society. It sets an example for future generations, showing that creativity, when combined with purpose, can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

A Historic Moment Awaits

The grand launch on May 30, 2026, will be a landmark event, bringing together renowned literary figures, artists, and dignitaries from across the country. It will celebrate not just the unveiling of a book, but the realization of a vision that unites thousands of voices into one powerful expression.

As India prepares to present this monumental poetry collection to the world, it sends a strong message—that literature continues to be a driving force of cultural identity, emotional connection, and societal growth.

This historic initiative stands as proof that when creativity meets purpose, it can create something timeless—something that not only sets records but also touches hearts across generations.