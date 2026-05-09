The Death of the Live Demo – Explaino Automating How SaaS Teams Present Products

How a Small Team is Reinventing Presentation Delivery

For decades, PowerPoint has been the default language of business communication. Millions of decks are created every month — sales pitches, product demos, training materials, quarterly updates — but the format itself has remained frozen in time.

You build the deck. You present it live. And then it sits in a shared drive, collecting dust.

The moment the meeting ends, the presentation becomes a static artifact. It can’t be embedded in a help center, shared asynchronously across time zones, or watched on mobile. It requires someone to be there, live, explaining what’s on the screen.

In this space, a small company is rethinking what happens after the deck is built.

Now introducing, Explaino. An AI-driven platform turning presentations into videos that actually get watched.

The simple concept behind Explaino is this: turning a PowerPoint into a video should take minutes, not hours — and the output should feel professionally produced, not like a screen recording.

A graduate of Vellore Institute of Technology and founder of Explaino, Tushar, built the company around this belief.

Building from Ideas to Reality

As with many startups, Tushar did not have a large budget or large team when launching Explaino. What he had was a vision and a problem he’d experienced firsthand.

The team at Explaino discovered that creating video versions of presentations was not only time-consuming, but also a process most teams avoided entirely. Product managers would spend hours building the perfect deck, then send it as a PDF attachment and hope someone would read it. Sales teams would record demos live, fumbling through slides with “um” and “uh” peppered throughout. Training teams would re-record the same onboarding deck every quarter because the old video had a typo or an outdated screenshot.

The friction was everywhere. And the alternatives weren’t much better.

PowerPoint’s built-in video export produces a silent slideshow that feels robotic. Screen recorders like Loom capture your voice but leave in every mistake. Hiring a video editor to polish the final cut costs thousands and takes days.

With this, the Explaino team developed a vision.

What would happen if a presentation could become a finished, narrated, branded video — automatically?

This was the pillar for launching Explaino. A platform designed with the principle that one screen recording should produce a video ready to ship to customers, prospects, and teams worldwide — in minutes, not days.

Early adoption has come primarily from SaaS teams looking to reduce the overhead of producing demo and onboarding videos. Most early feedback is from SaaS founders and product teams who used to avoid video entirely because the production overhead was too high.

How Explaino Functions

The cornerstone of Explaino is simplicity. The platform removes the complexities from turning a PowerPoint into a polished video.

A creator records their screen once — walking through the deck as they normally would, mistakes and all. Explaino handles the rest.

How it Works:

Step 1: Record Your Presentation Open your PowerPoint and hit record. Walk through the slides like you’re presenting to a room. Don’t worry about filler words, long pauses, or false starts — Explaino will remove them.

Step 2: AI Cleans the Recording The platform detects “um,” “uh,” dead air, and cursor fumbles, and removes them automatically. Your first take sounds like a second take.

Step 3: Voiceover & Localization Choose from 50+ studio-grade AI voices, or clone your own voice from a 30-second sample. Need the video in Spanish, German, Japanese, or Hindi? Explaino translates voice, captions, and on-screen text into 50+ languages with lip-sync’d narration — from the same source recording.

Step 4: Smart Zoom & Branding The platform watches where you click and zooms exactly when attention matters. Your brand kit — logo, colors, fonts, intro/outro cards — applies automatically to every video.

Step 5: Export Video + Written Guide Explaino outputs the final MP4 and a written step-by-step guide derived from the same recording. One take, two assets.

What used to take an entire day of editing and post-production now takes five minutes.

Why Users are Engaging

The early users of Explaino are seeing immediate results.

Teams no longer send static PowerPoint files hoping someone will open them. Instead, they ship short, polished videos that prospects actually watch. Users have noticed the following key improvements:

Faster sales cycles — demos that convert 4.2× higher than slide decks alone

Multilingual reach without re-recording — one video becomes ten localized versions

Reduced support burden — customers watch the video walkthrough instead of opening a ticket

Consistent messaging — every rep shares the same polished demo, not their own live version

Sales teams are closing deals asynchronously. Customer success teams are onboarding users faster. Product managers are shipping feature announcements as videos, not as 10-slide decks buried in Slack.

Users no longer need to choose between speed and quality. Explaino delivers both.

A New Era of Presentation Delivery

Explaino is disrupting how presentations move through an organization and out into the world.

Static decks are being replaced with:

Narrated, translated videos

AI-powered editing and post-production

Brand-consistent assets at scale

Unlike other video tools, Explaino doesn’t just record your screen — it produces a finished asset. No manual editing. No hiring a designer. No uploading your deck to a third-party service that may or may not handle your data securely.

The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR compliant, and HIPAA-ready. Recordings are never used to train AI models. For teams handling sensitive information — financials, customer data, unreleased product details — this matters.

Built with the Future in Mind

Most video tools are built for content creators and marketers. Explaino was built for product teams and go-to-market teams who don’t have time to become video editors.

This is especially relevant for:

SaaS startups scaling go-to-market without scaling headcount

Product teams shipping feature launches and demo videos

Customer success teams onboarding users in every language

Sales teams closing deals asynchronously across time zones

With its simple design, even non-technical team members can produce studio-quality videos without prior training.

A Broader Perspective

How we consume information is evolving.

Decision-makers don’t read 40-slide decks anymore. They watch 4-minute videos while commuting, waiting in line, or catching up between meetings.

This is the driving force behind Explaino.

With a small, focused team led by a VIT graduate working at the intersection of AI, video production, and go-to-market velocity, the company is establishing itself as the modern answer to an old question: How do you explain a complex product quickly, clearly, and at scale?

If initial reports are reliable, the company has barely scratched the surface.

Closing Thoughts

From a small team spearheaded by a VIT founder to Explaino’s fast-growing platform, a new generation of video infrastructure has emerged — one that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and global reach.

The next year will see more teams abandon the “record live, send the deck, hope for the best” workflow in favor of automated video pipelines.

We believe Explaino is the first to make that transition seamless.