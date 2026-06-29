ASME Launches GDTP 2018 Certification

New credential validates design interpretation and manufacturability skills, helping engineers demonstrate competency and employers reduce errors, rework, and delays



NEW YORK (June 29, 2026) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has announced the launch of its updated GDTP 2018 (Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing Professional) Certification, a credential designed to help engineers validate critical skills while enabling employers to improve product quality, reduce costly errors, and strengthen workforce and supply chain consistency.

As workflows in manufacturing organizations become more complex and increasingly digital, engineering teams face a growing need for professionals who can clearly communicate design intent and apply precise tolerancing requirements. The GDTP 2018 certification directly addresses that need by aligning with the latest ASME Y14.5-2018 standard, the authoritative framework for geometric dimensioning and tolerancing used across high‑precision industries. It establishes symbols, rules, definitions, requirements, defaults, and recommended practices for stating and interpreting GD&T and related requirements for use on engineering drawings, models defined in digital data files, and in related documents.

The certification provides engineers with standardized proof of knowledge while giving employers confidence that teams can execute design, manufacturing, and inspection work with consistency and accuracy. Demand for GD&T expertise is rapidly increasing with advances in manufacturing technologies, global supply chains, and the adoption of digital product definition practice. GDTP 2018 helps close persistent skills gaps by improving workforce readiness and reducing ambiguity that can lead to scrap, rework, and production delays.

“The ability to apply GD&T correctly is fundamental to modern engineering,” said ASME Director of Learning Experience and Excellence Mair DeMarco. “With GDTP 2018, we are equipping professionals with a credential aligned to the current standard while giving employers a reliable way to ensure their workforce can deliver high‑quality, consistent results that improve their bottom line.”

Career Value for Engineers

For engineers, the certification offers a clear pathway to demonstrate technical competence and advance professionally. It supports increased employability, stronger peer recognition, and greater confidence in applying GD&T principles within modern digital workflows.

The program includes two levels: Technologist and Senior, allowing both early-career and experienced professionals to validate their skills, from interpreting engineering drawings to designing and implementing tolerancing strategies. Certification is valid for three years, with recertification options available.

Built for Digital Engineering and Workforce Development

Designed for today’s engineering environment, GDTP 2018 reflects the growing importance of Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Product Manufacturing Information (PMI), where standardized, machine‑readable tolerancing is essential. The certification is part of a broader ecosystem that includes updated exams, study materials, and preparation resources, providing a more guided and accessible candidate experience.

For employers, the program supports scalable workforce development by offering a consistent, standards‑aligned framework for building and measuring GD&T competency across teams.