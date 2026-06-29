One Glimpse, Lifetime of Blessings: Lakhs Witness Divine Hati Besha as Snana Purnima Concludes Peacefully

Puri, June 29 (UDN): The sacred observance of Snana Purnima concluded peacefully in Puri with lakhs of devotees thronging the Grand Road to witness the majestic Hati Besha (Elephant Attire) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Amid an atmosphere of deep devotion and spiritual fervour, devotees from across Odisha and different parts of the country gathered to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity adorned in the divine Hati Besha, a ritual that holds immense religious significance. The colourful and grand attire symbolises Lord Ganesha and is considered highly auspicious among devotees.

The ceremonial bathing ritual, Snana Yatra, commenced in the morning with the deities being bathed with 108 pots of sacred water on the Snana Mandap. Following the elaborate rituals, the sibling deities appeared in the revered Hati Besha, drawing overwhelming crowds and filling the temple town with chants of devotion.

Extensive arrangements made by the district administration, police, temple authorities and various service agencies ensured the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival. Crowd management, traffic regulation, drinking water facilities, health services and security measures were effectively implemented, enabling devotees to participate in the festivities without inconvenience.

Officials expressed satisfaction over the successful and incident-free completion of the festival, while devotees described the divine darshan as a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

With the conclusion of Snana Purnima, the deities will now remain in seclusion during the traditional Anasara period before reappearing for the grand Rath Yatra.