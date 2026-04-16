Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team extends relationship with Simulator & Show Car experts, Memento Exclusives

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team has extended its longstanding relationship with Memento Exclusives, the world’s leading motorsport memorabilia specialist and expert provider of Simulators and Show Cars.

This new multi-year extension will see Memento Exclusives continue to provide industry leading products for elite activations as well as a host of categories for sale at multiple price-points via the officially licensed memorabilia retail and auction platform F1® Authentics.

One of the most popular items is the 2026 Official Team Motion Simulator, designed and built at Memento Exclusives’ facility, just 15 minutes away from the AMR Technology Campus. This fully immersive Championship Simulator experience is made using the team’s CAD drawings to perfectly recreate the design and manufacture of the actual car. New additions to the expanded 2026 range include the X range, focusing purely on getting in the driver’s seat, as well as a static wheelchair-accessible variation, ensuring professional-level realism and performance is made available more fans than ever before.

These simulators are made to order and painted in iconic British racing green, bringing fans as close as possible to the experience of becoming an F1® driver, just like Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll.

Memento Exclusives is also the supplier of the Official 2026 AMR26 Replica Car. Whether unveiled on stage, featured at a partner event or displayed within a VIP hospitality environment, these strictly limited-edition replicas showcase craftsmanship, authenticity and technical quality.

Brand-new additions to the official licensed lineup in 2026 are set to include a Pit-Stop System, featuring the front half of a Show Car and offering the ability to compete, just like a member of the race crew.

Barry Gough, Founder & CEO, Memento Exclusives, added: “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team continues to be one of our most valued licensees. We are excited to have extended our relationship and to be able to continue to offer fans and partners new ways to engage with the iconic team. From our expanded Simulator Range to limited-edition Replica Show Cars and the brand-new Pit Stop Systems launching in 2026, all available in AMR26 livery, there is more opportunity than ever for Aston Martin Aramco fans to Own The Moment.”

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, said: “We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Memento Exclusives through this new multi-year agreement. Building on our existing product ranges, we are excited to further expand our offering with the introduction of new products later this year, continuing our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative experiences for fans.”

To explore the latest Official Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team products available, visit F1® Authentics now.