Aswini Bajaj Classes Announces 6th Edition of Chanakyaneeti in Association with CFA Institute

Kolkata, July 21: Aswini Bajaj Classes, a Kolkata-based finance education institute that prepares students and professionals for globally recognised finance qualifications such as the CFA and FRM certifications, has announced the sixth edition of Chanakyaneeti, its annual online business and finance competition organised in association with the CFA Institute. Founded by finance educator Aswini Bajaj, who holds 13 professional qualifications including CA, CS, CFA and FRM, the institute has trained more than 70,000 learners across over 100 countries. Registrations for this year’s edition have been received from seven countries so far, including India, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Canada and Algeria.

Named after the ancient Indian strategist Chanakya, Chanakyaneeti is designed to assess undergraduate students’ understanding of business, financial markets and current economic developments through an online competitive quiz. The competition evaluates conceptual understanding and analytical thinking through application-based questions rather than rote learning. Since its inception, Chanakyaneeti has engaged more than 7,000 undergraduate students from diverse academic backgrounds, reflecting growing interest in finance and investment among young learners.

The competition is open exclusively to currently enrolled undergraduate students across all academic disciplines. Registration is free and will close on July 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST The online quiz will be conducted on July 28, 2026, at 8:00 PM IST, with results scheduled to be announced on July 29, 2026. Participants securing ranks 1 to 6 will receive CFA Institute Scholarships applicable towards CFA Level I registration, while participants ranked 7 to 25 will receive scholarships worth a combined ₹85,000 from Aswini Bajaj Classes. Every participant will receive a digital certificate upon completion.

Commenting on the announcement, Aswini Bajaj, Founder and CEO, Aswini Bajaj Classes, said:

“Chanakyaneeti was created with the belief that aptitude for finance is not limited to any one academic discipline. The competition provides undergraduate students with a platform to test their understanding of business and financial markets while encouraging analytical thinking at an early stage. As participation continues to grow across geographies, our endeavour is to strengthen Chanakyaneeti as a credible platform that recognises emerging talent, promotes financial awareness and encourages more young learners to explore careers in finance and investment.”

Previous editions of Chanakyaneeti have seen winners from institutions including Shri Ram College of Commerce, Goenka College, and SVNIT Surat. Further information on the competition, eligibility criteria and registration is available at competition.aswinibajaj.com/chanakyaneeti6.

Looking ahead, Aswini Bajaj Classes aims to further strengthen Chanakyaneeti as an annual platform that recognises undergraduate talent, encourages analytical thinking, and promotes greater engagement with business, finance and investment among students across academic disciplines and geographies