Shaam-e-Akhtari ‘ Celebrates the Enduring Legacy of Begum Akhtar in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The timeless legacy of legendary Ghazal Queen Begum Akhtar was celebrated with great fervour at ‘Shaam-e-Akhtari’, an enchanting musical evening held at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Organized by Madhu Murchhana with the support of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the event witnessed a packed house of music lovers, artists, cultural enthusiasts, and industrialists, making it a memorable celebration of India’s rich musical heritage.

The highlight of the evening was an enthralling performance by leading Banaras Gharana vocalist Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh, eminent classical singer and Founder of Madhu Murchhana. Through her soulful renditions of Begum Akhtar’s iconic ghazals, Dr. Ghosh paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, earning standing ovations and widespread appreciation from the audience.

Adding another dimension to the evening was a special docu-drama directed by Professor Subhankar Ghosh, which beautifully portrayed Begum Akhtar’s inspiring life, extraordinary musical journey, and invaluable contribution to Indian ghazal and classical music, further enriching the nation’s cultural heritage.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Artificial Intelligence, Government of Maharashtra; Shri Swamitra Srivastava, Marketing Director, Indian Oil Corporation Limited; Shri Ram Mehrotra, Chief Business Officer, Nerolac; Shri Vinod Shelar, President, BJP Mumbai; Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi, Treasurer, Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust; and Shraddha Prithvi RJ, Philanthropist, Music Lover. Their esteemed presence added immense prestige to the occasion and reflected a shared commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soma Ghosh said, “Begum Akhtar was more than a legendary singer—she was an emotion that continues to inspire generations. Through ‘Shaam-e-Akhtari,’ we hope to preserve her extraordinary legacy and introduce younger audiences to the timeless beauty of ghazals.”

The organizers extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished guests, patrons, artists, partners, and members of the audience for their gracious presence and unwavering support, which made ‘Shaam-e-Akhtari’ a resounding success.

The evening concluded with heartfelt applause, celebrating not only Begum Akhtar’s immortal music but also India’s rich cultural heritage.

The Sprout Network, the Official Media & Channel Partner, amplified the event through strategic media coverage and digital storytelling, reinforcing its commitment to promoting India’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.