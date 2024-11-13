Ayushakti Hosts 12-Day Education Summit, Celebrates Graduates of PATH Course

Mumbai, 13th November, 2024: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted Ayurvedic health centres around the world recently wrapped its 12-day long Ayushakti Education Summit in Mumbai. Held from October 22nd – November, 02nd, the Summit saw the presence of Ayurveda experts, practitioners and students of the industries. It was aimed at promoting wellness and traditional healing practices in today’s generation.

The Education Summit also felicitated and honoured the new graduates of their PATH course with a convocation ceremony. PATH (Practitioner Training in Ancient Healing Secrets of Siddha-Veda) was launched in 2022 in association with the Ancient Secrets Foundation. This 3-Year Healing course was a combination of online and offline classes which taught the students the age-old ancient lineage of pulse reading and marma techniques. The course was launched to spread awareness about Ayurveda within the generation of today.

The Summit had interactive workshops, experts talk, teaching of different practices, shloka learning, and stress management techniques. On the Day of Diwali, Ayushakti celebrated Yagna: A Celebration of Ayurvedic Wisdom with Rudra Yagna and Dhanvantari Pooja.

The Summit saw more than 50+_ people attend and a convocation of 45 students who graduated. These students participated from across the globe from countries, like the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa, Germany, New York, Qatar, etc.

The event was attended by H.H. Shri Dandekar Guru Ji – Spiritual Master, Shri Gopal Shetty Sir – Ex-Member of Parliament, Vaidya Rakesh Sharma Ji – President, BERISM, Vd. Dilip Wange Ji – Registrar, MCIM, Vd. Sampada Sant – Dean, Poddar Ayurvedic College, Shri Pankuj Parashar Ji – Renowned Film Director, Shri Dalip Tahil Ji – Bollywood Star & Dr. Nilesh Doshi – President, Ayurveda Association, who distributed certificates to the students.

This educative program was headed by Ayushakti Academy of Ayurveda’s Education Head Dr. Hemang Parekh along with Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram and CEO, Ms. Hema Raney along with a team of 11 doctors who are onboard as mentors. They include Dr. Hemang Parekh Dr. Tushar Yadav, Dr. Ronak Naik, Dr. Komal Gawali, Dr. Rajasee Patade, Dr. Ramchandra Konduskar, Dr. Priyanka Shukla, Dr. Deepali Shastri, Dr. Ashwini Borate, Dr. Ketki Trivedi, Dr. Rajeshree Mehta and Dr. Krushna Pankaj Naram.

Speaking on the Ayushakti Education Summit, Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti said, “This was our first Education Summit, and it gives me a lot of joy and pleasure to see more than 45+ attend and learn the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. We are grateful to the guests of honour who came over and attended our event along with felicitating the new batch of graduates.” “We launched PATH in 2022 and have received an overwhelming response towards it. We are now working on taking this ahead and building stronger and better for the youth of today,” she further added.

This year, Ayushakti was recognised by The Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) for its Ayushakti Academy of Ayurveda (AAA). ATAB, operating under Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) and established by the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, is a board with the primary objective of accrediting Ayurveda training courses. This accreditation ensures that the courses offered by ATAB meet the highest standards of quality and are in line with the principles of Ayurveda valued in India and abroad as well.

Ayushakti started in 1897 and today has a global presence. It is certified by GMP FDA, Maharashtra, India, ISO 9001: 2015. Ayushakti has also notified more than 65 of its herbal products to the German Ministry of Health, which makes it one of the few Ayurvedic companies to market and sell its products in Germany. They have been exporting herbal remedies to the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia for the past 36 years.